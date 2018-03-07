High school QB picks college after bond formed during Parkland shooting

By Published:
Students wait to cross the street after their first day back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. The students were greeted Wednesday morning by police officers carrying military style rifles and an array of counselors and therapy dogs. They missed two weeks of school following the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed several students and teachers. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) — A student from the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people has committed to play football for a Massachusetts college because of the bond he formed with two recruiters during the shooting.

Tyler Goodman, a quarterback at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, announced his college choice on Twitter last month and confirmed to WFXT-TV near Boston on Wednesday that he has committed to Nichols College.

The NCAA Division III school in Dudley, about 50 miles west of Boston, wasn’t one of his top choices at first. But during the Feb. 14 shooting, he hid in a room with his high school coach, several teammates and Nichols dean of admissions Paul Brower and assistant football coach St. Clair Ryan.

“Coach Brower and Coach Ryan kind of went into father mode and protected us,” Goodman said.

Everyone in the office survived unscathed, but one of Goodman’s best friends, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, was killed.

“Being stuck with two recruiting coaches for three hours in such a tragic moment, we kind of formed that bond in a way … like something special,” he said.

A campus visit later sealed the deal.

“When I went to Nichols, it started snowing. I just thought it was a sign from the 17,” Goodman said, referring those killed, including one of his assistant football coaches, Aaron Feis.

Goodman wore No. 1 in high school, but hopes to wear No. 17 in college as a tribute to those who lost their lives.

Nichols is a private school founded in 1815 with about 1,200 students known for its business programs.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s