Lindsey Stirling coming to Artpark in August

Lindsey Stirling
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015 file photo, Lindsey Stirling performs during the Life is Beautiful festival, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lindsey Stirling, a musician known for her violin playing, as well as her dancing, will perform at Artpark this summer.

The concert, which will take place at the venue’s Mainstage Theater, will take place on August 9.

Tickets range in price from $40-70 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

They can be bought at tickets.com, artpark.net, in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) or by calling 1-888-223-6000. The box office will be closed on February 19.

