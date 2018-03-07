Local Instacart drivers plan for ‘delivery only’ strike after pay cuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some personal shoppers with Instacart are fighting for better pay. They say the rates have continued to drop in the last few weeks. Instacart makes it easy for people to order groceries and get them delivered to their front door. Once a personal in-store shopper packs up the groceries, now the delivery drivers won’t pick them up to take them to customers. They say they’re not being paid fairly for their work.

Instacart gives people the chance to buy groceries at the tap of a button. While ordering seems easy, Timothy Newman says delivering those groceries isn’t.

“So, when we deliver groceries that’s all we get $1.75 no more, no less,” said Timothy Newman, a delivery driver and full-service shopper with Instacart.

Newman has been a delivery driver for Instacart. He says the pay has been cut in the last few weeks. For delivery only, it’s less than two dollars.

“That’s not even the gas to get there yet alone the time it took us to drive to the store pick up the groceries and deliver them to a house,” said Newman.

But starting next week he says he’s not going to accept any more Instacart delivery orders.

“The plan is to hopefully back up the stores to take the hit on Instacart to be like hey you don’t have people delivering these so I don’t know what you plan on doing if you don’t want to pay us a fair wage,” said Newman.

About 70 other drivers plan to go on a ‘Delivery Only’ strike. Newman says the delivery rate under two dollars just isn’t enough. He says drivers don’t get reimbursed for tolls, delivery trips aren’t coordinated with the closest store to the customer, and drivers have to rely on tips to make any money.

“It’s absolutely imperative to our business that we attract and retain excellent shoppers. So, we’re committed to fair and competitive pay,” said Dacyl Armendariz, Communications manager for Instacart, during a phone interview Wednesday.

Armedariz says there’s a misconception about the pay because there are different types of shoppers.

Personal shoppers pick out the groceries, a delivery driver only drops off the order, and a full-service shopper does both.

“Last week in Buffalo the average pay per hour for a delivery only shopper came out to about $10.20 per hour,” said Armendariz.

But Newman says that pay isn’t what most drivers see. That’s why he says something needs to change.

“It’s a great job, it’s just the pay needs to be a little bit better,” said Newman.

Instacart shoppers are independent contractors.

Instacart says delivery drivers get 100 percent of the tip on an order. They say they’re working to better communicate rates and pay to shoppers and drivers.

Newman says their strike is scheduled to start Friday, March 16th.