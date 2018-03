LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl.

Christina Barger was last seen on Price Street in Lockport on March 3, wearing dark blue jeans, a maroon sweatshirt, and black-framed glasses.

She is described as 5’5″, 115 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Stephen Gaydos at 716-438-3407.