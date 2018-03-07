Polar bear dies at Seneca Park Zoo

WROC Published:
Aurora the polar bear (Photo via Seneca Park Zoo)

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Seneca Park Zoo officials say 28-year-old Aurora the polar bear has died.

In a statement, the zoo says the polar bear had suffered from liver disease recently and had to be put down.

“The loss of such a beloved animal is difficult for the entire Zoo family,” wrote Director Larry Sorel. “Aurora captured the hearts of staff and guests alike. She will be deeply missed.”

The zoo says the average lifespan for female polar bears in human care is 24 years.

Aurora gave birth to three female bears, Anoki, Sila and Haley, and one male, Qilak. They reside at zoos across the country.

