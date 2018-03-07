School bus with 19 children on board struck by vehicle in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A vehicle passed a red light and struck a school bus at Main and Wheeler Streets in the City of Tonawanda on Tuesday.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, the vehicle was traveling north on Main Street and struck the front portion of the bus as the bus was crossing over the intersection on Wheeler Street, traveling west at 4:09 p.m.

There were 19 children on board from the Charter School for Applied Technologies on Kenmore Avenue. Their ages ranged from five to 18.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the school bus was identified as Elizabeth L. Allen-Ball, 50, of Tonawanda. She was issued an appearance ticket for passing a red light and driving without a license.