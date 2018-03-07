School bus with 19 children on board struck by vehicle in Tonawanda

News 4 Staff Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A vehicle passed a red light and struck a school bus at Main and Wheeler Streets in the City of Tonawanda on Tuesday. 

According to City of Tonawanda Police, the vehicle was traveling north on Main Street and struck the front portion of the bus as the bus was crossing over the intersection on Wheeler Street, traveling west at 4:09 p.m.  

There were 19 children on board from the Charter School for Applied Technologies on Kenmore Avenue. Their ages ranged from five to 18.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the school bus was identified as Elizabeth L. Allen-Ball, 50, of Tonawanda. She was issued an appearance ticket for passing a red light and driving without a license.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s