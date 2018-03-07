SPCA serving Erie County Wildlife department seeking volunteers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last year the Wildlife department at the SPCA serving Erie County took in more than 3,000 animals. Staff members really depend on the help of volunteers to care for the animals.

“Volunteers are essential here in the Wildlife department. They do everything from husbandry care which involves caring for the animals, creating their diets,” said Barbara Haney, SPCA serving Erie County Director of Wildlife.

Thomas the screech owl is an example of just one of thousands of wild animals that come through the door of the SPCA’s Wildlife department in West Seneca throughout the year.

“A lot of the animals we get in are birds, about 70% of those animals most of them come from human inflicted injury so birds flying into windows, getting hit by cars,” said Allie Booth, SPCA serving Erie County Wildlife Hospital Supervisor.

Volunteers help staff with a number of things, like medical procedures.

“Any animal that comes in with wounds volunteers are responsible for cleaning and caring for them, giving medications when needed,” said Booth.

Recently a possum was hit by a car, and it will stay at the Wildlife department until it is completely nursed back to health.

“We can’t put wildlife into the wild if they’re injured or at a deficit so we really need them to be as strong and as healthy as possible when we release them,” said Haney.

The rehabilitation center also includes large outdoor enclosures where animals like owls and turkey vultures can fly and do other things they would normally do in the wild.

“Here in the hospital we see over 100 different species a year and people are really surprised by all of the animals that we get in and it’s a lot of birds of prey people may not usually see,” said Booth.

An informational session is happening from 1-3 pm Thursday where people can learn more about how to become a volunteer. For more information go to https://yourspca.org/how-you-can-help/volunteer/

A wildlife baby shower is also taking place at the Wildlife Department this Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.