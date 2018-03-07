State Police warn of “bank” text message scam

By Published:

(WIVB) – New York State Police are warning about a possible scam involving texts that appear to be from victims’ personal banks.

The message alert will appear to be sent from the bank, and will have a way to “contently” contact them back, NYSP said in a press release Wednesday.

Police warn people to not give out personal banking account information by email or over the phone, and to not give credit/debit card info by email or over the phone.

“If you have questions or concerns about your banking accounts, contact your bank directly or in person,” NYSP said.

 

