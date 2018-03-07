State Senate, Assembly pass new gun control legislation

(WTEN) – On Tuesday, the New York State Assembly passed a package of five bills that have to do with gun control. The bills would ban bump stocks, expand background checks and take away guns from those who are determined by a court to be a threat to others or themselves.



On Monday, the Senate passed a large package of 15 bills that also look at trying to prevent gun violence in schools. These bills have more to do with improving security, and would place armed officers in schools.



Now, lawmakers will presumably try and combine these two package of bills from their two separate houses.

This will be no easy task, since just last week the Senate shot down many similar gun proposals which the Assembly had passed.

Senator John DeFrancisco (R,C,IP-50) said his vote depends on the legislation.

“If it’s good legislation definitely,” DeFrancisco said. “If it’s not I’ll vote no and give my reasons why, but you got to look at each piece of legislation independently.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has only weighed in briefly on this debate, calling out the Republican-led Senate last week.

“The Republicans are offering incremental reforms to appear responsive,” Cuomo said. “Democrats should define real reform in this moment.”

