The homeless in San Diego are getting jobs – thanks to a 16-year-old boy

Cities across the country are using programs like the one in Albuquerque to provide hundreds of part-time jobs to the homeless. Barber wanted to implement one in San Diego, which hosts the country’s fourth-largest homeless population.

It’s an issue the young activist was keenly aware of from conversations he had with his mother, an emergency room physician who interacts with the homeless on a daily basis.

“I see so many people who just don’t have many opportunities,” Dr. Carolyn Barber said.

So mother and son reached out to the city government to start a trial run of the homeless program.

It’s called “ Wheels for Change .” Participants get paid $11.50 an hour. Kevin’s mom felt so strongly about the cause that she donated the funds to pay for the six-month pilot.

The city is considering financing the program moving forward. Local politicians are getting on board.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” said City Councilman Scott Sherman. Employing the homeless population to clean up the city has the added benefit of easing the burden on San Diego’s sanitation department.