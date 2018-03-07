Truck ban issued for New York State Thruway from Syracuse to NYC due to weather

By Published:
Photo Courtesy of Associated Press

(WIVB) – A travel advisory has been issued and trucks have been banned on the New York State Thruway from Syracuse to the New York City line, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck ban includes all tractor trailers, tandem trailers, buses, box trucks, and other high profile vehicles. They will be banned on the Thruway from Exit 36 (Syracuse) to NYC, including  the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts State Line, I-95, Garden State Parkway Connector and I-287,

Motorists are also urged to avoid any travel unless absolutely necessary.

Motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app, which is free to download on Apple and Android devices.

Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway by following this link: www.thruway.ny.gov/tas/index.shtml.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s