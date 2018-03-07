Truck ban issued for New York State Thruway from Syracuse to NYC due to weather

(WIVB) – A travel advisory has been issued and trucks have been banned on the New York State Thruway from Syracuse to the New York City line, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck ban includes all tractor trailers, tandem trailers, buses, box trucks, and other high profile vehicles. They will be banned on the Thruway from Exit 36 (Syracuse) to NYC, including the Berkshire Spur to the Massachusetts State Line, I-95, Garden State Parkway Connector and I-287,

Motorists are also urged to avoid any travel unless absolutely necessary.

Motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app, which is free to download on Apple and Android devices.

Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway by following this link: www.thruway.ny.gov/tas/index.shtml.