BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- It started bad and things only got worse. The Calgary Flames hammered the Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night.

The Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead against a very sluggish looking Sabres squad. Buffalo was out shot 17-6 in the opening period.

The 2nd period didn’t produce any better results for the blue and gold. Calgary pumped two more pucks past goalie Chad Johnson before he was benched for Robin Lehner. Calgary’s Dougie Hamilton capped off the Flames scoring with a power play goal.

Buffalo’s only goal of the game came off the stick of Casey Nelson.

This was Calgary’s first victory at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres next game is in Ottawa on Thursday.