Amherst, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police at the University at Buffalo are holding information sessions on what to do in an active shooter situation on campus.

Police will teach students what they can expect from police and the UB alert system. They will focus on the “Run, Hide, Fight” method devised by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The first session is Wednesday at Noon. in the Student Union, room 330.

The second session is on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the same room.