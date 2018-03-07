UB’s Nate Oats named MAC Coach of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The postseason honors continue to roll in for the UB Men’s basketball team.

On Wednesday, head coach Nate Oats was named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year.

He becomes just the second coach in program history to earn the honor.

This season, Oats helped guide the Bulls to the MAC regular season title after finishing with a 23-9 overall record which included a school record 15 wins in conference play.

“Coach of the Year should really be a Program Award,” Oats tweeted. “Great assistants and great players make or break a team. We have an unbelievable staff and high-character, unselfish, really talented players so congrats to all of them!”

The Bulls are the #1 seed in the conference postseason tournament and will face off against Central Michigan Wednesday at noon.

