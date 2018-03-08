16-year-old LeRoy student charged with making terroristic threat

LeRoy, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded to LeRoy Junior-Senior High School Wednesday afternoon for a report that a student had threatened to shoot another student.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they learned that a 16-year-old male student had been involved in a confrontation with several students in a hallway and threats were made.
No weapons were displayed and no injuries occurred.
The 16-year-old student, a Stafford resident, was charged with making a terroristic threat.
He was arraigned and remanded to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.