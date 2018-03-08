Orleans County couple charged with sexually abusing children

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

ALBION,  N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orleans County couple has been charged with sexually assaulting children by Albion Police.

Richard L. Hering, Jr., 45, was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of forcible touching, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Renee D. Koch, 54, was charged with  two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

They are being held in Orleans County Jail.

Police said the victims were between the ages of 12 and 16.

 

