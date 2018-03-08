Buffalo man sentenced for attempting to receive child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for attempting to receive child pornography.

Brett Schultz, 39, of Buffalo, engaged in an online conversation with an individual he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

The individual was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, shortly into the conversation Schultz asked the undercover officer “how old are you really?” The officer answered “I’m almost 16”.

After discovering the the officer was a “minor”, Schultz requested sexually explicit images and pictures. He then requested to meet with the undercover officer, at which time he was arrested.

 

