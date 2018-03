BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case against a suspended Buffalo police officer is moving forward.

Joseph Hassett faces several charges. He was accused of tripping a handcuffed suspect in custody last year.

On Wednesday, attorneys for the officer asked the judge to toss out the indictment against their client. They said they believe the grand jury process was compromised.

The request was denied and his assault charges will stand.

Hassett is due back in court next Friday.