Cuomo proposes funding for cyber security, voting access in state budget

WTEN Published:

(WTEN) – This year is election year for New York State. The seat for governor will be up, as well as many seats in the state legislature.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to put new protections in place to keep foreign countries from meddling in the 2018 state election.

Cuomo has proposed in the latest budget $12 million to strengthen statewide cyber security protections and improve voting access.

The Governor says  he hopes that this will help ensure that both federal and state elections are fair, transparent and free from foreign influence.

“If its not Vladimir Putin it could be North Korea, it could be any country,” Cuomo said,  “The system is so porous right now. ”

The budget is due in a little over three weeks.

