ECMC marks milestone anniversary, prepares for centennial celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Medical Center is marking a major milestone on March 19th — the hospital is celebrating a century of being one of the main medical centers in the community.

“We serve the most vulnerable in our community and the most influential,” said Tom Quatroche, ECMC’s CEO. “It’s a great story of our roots.”

Roots which run deep in the community. In March 1918, ECMC opened as a center for tuberculosis care; in 1939, it became the Edward J. Meyer Hospital, a teaching hospital; in 1978, the iconic tower opened.

“We’re really proud of our heritage and our quality of care heritage. ECMC is the community’s hospital.”

Quatroche says the hospital is dedicated to maintaining top quality care for everyone in the region. Every year, they serve hundreds of thousands of people. Over the last five years, they’ve experienced at 25% increase in patients coming to the hospital.

“There are individuals walking around the community because of ECMC and the care they receive here. Many people call ECMC the Erie County Miracle Center because they really do perform miracles here.”

The CEO says they’re committed to continuing to provide care for the community to keep those living here healthy.

“The community relies on us.”

For more information about the celebration happening March 18 at ECMC, click here.