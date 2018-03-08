Erie County deputies say they like body cameras

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sheriff’s deputies in Erie County say a pilot program to test body cameras has seen mostly positive results.

About a dozen deputies have been wearing cameras on their uniforms over the last few months.

The pilot program began in October.

The department could soon start using the cameras full time to help them gather evidence.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Zylka says “Almost to a man, we heard everybody said that they really liked it. A couple of them volunteered for the program with suspicions, and they came out of it with great comments.”

The deputies’ union must agree to wear body cameras before the department can use them full time.

The cameras cost between $500-600.

