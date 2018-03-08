FBI paid Best Buy’s Geek Squad for child porn info

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Best Buy’s Geek Squad can help solve your computer issues.

Apparently, it can also tip off the FBI about potential pedophiles.

Documents show the agency has been in cahoots with the Geek Squad for at least ten years.

Best Buy says Geek Squad employees don’t specifically search for child porn on people’s laptops, but they “inadvertently discover it” nearly 100 times a year.

Documents obtained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation via a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit show Geek Squad employees make an effort to identify illegal material.

Some were paid by the FBI for turning over alleged child porn to the agency.

Best Buy says four of its geek squad employees may have received payment from the FBI.

The FBI has declined to comment.