Former Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputy charged with murder

PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired sheriff’s deputy is in jail this morning, charged with second-degree murder.

Joe Mlyniec was arraigned late Thursday, according to Donald O’Geen, Wyoming County District Attorney.

Prosecutors say Mlyniec, who is also a member of the Perry Town Board, shot and killed Robert Irvine III at Mlyniec’s house, on New York State Route 246 in Perry.

Police investigators were still collecting and processing evidence after dark on Thursday evening.

O’Geen did not indicate how, if at all, the defendant and victim are connected. O’Geen did say Mlyniec’s status as a retired deputy has no relevance to the investigation.

Mlyniec was arrested, arraigned, and jailed Wednesday night; he is set to appear Monday, March 12, in Warsaw Town Court.