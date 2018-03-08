Heal Bflo Yoga Retreat and Festival coming to Hotel Henry this weekend

News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Yoga is a great way to stay flexible and relieve stress.

This Sunday, a Yoga Retreat and Festival will be held at Hotel Henry. Attendees will be able to check out different types of yoga, meet instructors, and check out local vendors.

The co-founders of Heal Bflo, Jocelyn Koawlczyk and Cheryl Erbacher are putting on the festival. They  say that yoga is less about being flexible and more about finding peace within yourself.

“Really getting the mind right is going to affect your overall health and the flexibility and workout- that’s an added bonus,” Kowalczyk said.

There are several types of yoga- including sleep yoga, meditation, and “hot flow”.

“There are hot yoga classes that really get your heartrate up, so there’s cardio involved,” Erbacher said.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hotel Henry. For tickets and more information, click here. 

