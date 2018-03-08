Jamestown man indicted on multiple counts of enticement and sex trafficking involving minors

A Jamestown man could spend life in prison following his indictment on multiple counts of enticing a minor, sex trafficking and the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The initial incident was back in 2014 when 37-year-old James A. Chapman tried to coerce two minors to engage in prostitution and sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorneys office. Subsequently, Chapman distributed an image he possessed of the two on multiple occasions.

Chapman was involved in another incident back in 2017 where he produced and distributed pornography depicting a third victim.

He told an FBI agent he thought two of the victims were 18-years-old. Investigators also found images on his phone and social media account.

Chapman was arraigned this afternoon and is currently being held pending a detention hearing on March 12th at 11:30 a.m.

The Attorneys Office asks anyone with further information on Chapman is asked to call the FBI Buffalo office at 716-856-7800 ext. 0 to speak with an agent regarding Chapman.

