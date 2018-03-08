Judge to Pres. Trump: Muting, not blocking followers, may end suit

AP Published:
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Russian agents on Twitter attempted to deflect bad news around President Trump's election campaign in October 2016 and refocused criticism on the mainstream media and the Clinton campaign, according to an exclusive AP analysis of an archive of deleted accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

Manhattan federal Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald (rees BUHK’-wahld) on Thursday suggested a settlement as the preferred outcome after listening to lawyers argue whether it’s constitutional for Trump to block his critics.

The hearing stemmed from a lawsuit filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

The government says Trump’s Twitter feed is a personal account and not a public forum requiring him to welcome all voices.

Buchwald told lawyers they run the risk of establishing new law that they might not like if they resist a settlement. Otherwise, she’ll rule soon.

