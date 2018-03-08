Lockport man, 20, charged with posting hateful images at Alfred State University

ALFRED, N.Y. (WIVB) –  A Lockport man is facing charges after hateful images were posted around an Alfred State University residence hall.

Colin L. Kroening, 20, of Lockport, was charged Thursday with first degree aggravated harassment and fourth degree criminal mischief as a hate crime by Alfred State University Police.

He was processed, arraigned, and sent to Allegany County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail.

Information from residential life staff inside of the residence hall led to Kroening’s arrest.

The Alred University college president gave the following statement Thursday:

Last night while residence hall staff completed their rounds inside MacKenzie North, they quickly and dutifully reported a new etching of hateful images including a swastika and ‘KKK.’ University Police were already in the building and immediately began investigating. As a result, a NON-student visiting the campus was arrested for criminal mischief and felony aggravated harassment in the first degree. The subject was arraigned and remanded to the county jail in lieu of bail. He will be banned from being on our campus in the future pending additional proceedings.

