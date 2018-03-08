Lockport police determine threats against school not credible

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport police determined that threats made against Lockport High School were not credible.

Police say the threats were posted on Instagram on Wednesday night.

“Investigation revealed that there is NO credible evidence of any pending violence at the high school,” Lockport Police Chief Michael F. Niethe wrote in a statement.

Extra police personnel were sent to the school on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

Parents received a message about the threats from the school district.

Here is a statement the school released about the threats:

