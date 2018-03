BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Riverside Ave.

On Wednesday night, around 9:45 p.m., police say a domestic situation occurred in an apartment, and a 48-year-old Buffalo man was shot.

Police only identified the suspect as a man. One person is in custody.

All people involved in the situation are known to each other, police say.

The victim was taken to ECMC, where he was treated and released.