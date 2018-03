GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A young Gowanda girl is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Buffalo Thursday night after being stabbed in the neck multiple times with a steak knife.

The victim was found lying in a snow bank on Chestnut Street in the Village of Gowanda around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the alleged attacker was another young girl.

She was arrested at her home where they say the knife was also recovered.

No names have been released due to the girls’ ages.