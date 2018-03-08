Nate Oats signs 5-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It was a very productive day for UB men’s basketball. It started with a MAC tournament win over Central Michigan and followed with a contract extension of head coach Nate Oats. The contract runs through the 2023 season.

“I wanted to stay here,” Oats said, “we have a great group of guys and we’re going to be really good for years. Thanks to the administration for getting this done and putting an emphasis on our program. I want to keep this thing rolling.”

Oats led the Bulls to one of its best seasons in program history, with a 24-8 overall record and a No. 1 seed in the Mid-American Conference tournament. In 3 seasons as UB’s head coach, he’s compiled a 61-38 record.