Nate Oats signs 5-year extension

By Published: Updated:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- It was a very productive day for UB men’s basketball. It started with a MAC tournament win over Central Michigan and followed with a contract extension of head coach Nate Oats. The contract runs through the 2023 season.

“I wanted to stay here,” Oats said, “we have a great group of guys and we’re going to be really good for years. Thanks to the administration for getting this done and putting an emphasis on our program. I want to keep this thing rolling.”

Oats led the Bulls to one of its best seasons in program history, with a 24-8 overall record and a No. 1 seed in the Mid-American Conference tournament. In 3 seasons as UB’s head coach, he’s compiled a 61-38 record.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s