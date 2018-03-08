New community advisory body added to Buffalo’s Police Oversight Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new community advisory, made up of 11 city residents, has been added to the City of Buffalo’s Police Oversight Committee.

The Buffalo Common Council adopted a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting to create the council, which consists of residents who represent a “diverse range of issues, neighborhoods, expertise, and generations”.

The community advisory will make recommendations to the Council and Buffalo Police Department on how community-police relationships can be improved, as well as hold public meetings to hear from residents and meet with BPD leadership to relay the concerns they’ve heard and work on solutions.

The Common Council received over 50 applications for the 11 seats, council member David A. Rivera said.

 

