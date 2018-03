BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new pediatrics center has opened its doors on Buffalo’s West Side.

“Niagara Street Pediatrics” began welcoming new patients Wednesday.

The office is associated with Oishei Children’s Hospital. It offers a number of programs to treat children with special needs, asthma, and counseling for sexually transmitted diseases.

The facility- formerly Hodge Pediatrics- moved from Bryant Street.

The facility is located at 1050 Niagara Street between Fargo and Prospect Avenues.