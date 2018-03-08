Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography after communicating with a minor from Cheektowaga online, coercing her to share sexually explicit pictures with him.

Thomas A. Gillespie, 44, of East Brady, Penn., faces at least 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years, as well as a $250,000 fine.

According to the assistant U.S. attorneys handling the case, Gillespie was in contact with the minor between July 2014 and Aug. 7, 2014, during which time she was under the age of 12.

The communications occurred through the social media platform Vine and were sexually graphic in nature.

A search warrant was conducted at Gillespie’s apartment, where federal agents recovered images of the minor victim, including one nude image, through a forensic exam on his computer.

Gillespie is scheduled to be sentenced July 12.

 

