Pres. Trump suggests tariffs could exempt Australia

AP Published:
Donald Trump
FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump plans to meet with representatives from the video game industry on Thursday, March 8. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that Australia and “other countries” may be exempted from steel and aluminum tariffs, along with Mexico and Canada.

Trump says he’s sticking with his initial plan for import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. But the president says, “We’re going to be very flexible.”

His comments in a Cabinet meeting Thursday come hours before a 3:30 p.m. meeting to formalize the tariffs amid uncertainty in the West Wing over which countries will be exempted from the protectionist measure.

Trump is expected to delay the imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico to turn up the pressure in negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement.

