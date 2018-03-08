RIT student pleads guilty to helping kill her own mother

CORNING, N.Y. (18 NEWS) – A woman accused of killing her mother, acting as an accomplice to her father, has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of murder in the second degree in exchange for a lesser sentence.

20-year-old Karrie Neurauter entered the plea in Steuben County Court Wednesday afternoon.

Neurauter admitted that she intentionally aided her Father, Lloyd Neurauter, in the murder of her mother, Michele, at her Dwight Ave. home in Corning back on August 27, 2017.

Karrie said that she was issued an ultimatum by her Father, either assist him in killing her mother, to free him from the financial burden of child support and alimony, and, in turn, give him custody of his youngest daughter, or he would kill himself.

She then agreed to help her father murder her mother.

Karrie said that although she was not physically involved in the killing of her mother, she drove her Father to and from the home in Corning, she disconnected various electronic devices in the home to hide her father’s presence, and she distracted her younger sister while her father strangled her mother in an upstairs bedroom of the home. Karrie also said that she helped her father stage the scene to appear like a suicide, and told a false story to investigators to cover up the crime.

With her plea of guilty, Karrie will receive a sentence of no more than 15 years to life in State Prison. She also agreed to testify against her father in future court proceedings.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said that Karrie passed a polygraph examination, leading him to believe that her testimony is true.

After entering her plea, Karrie was remanded to the Steuben County jail to await sentencing.

Lloyd Neurauter’s trial on first degree murder charges is slated to begin on September 24, 2018.