Three North Tonawanda High School students charged with making terroristic threats

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – North Tonawanda Police have confirmed that three North Tonawanda High School students were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats last week after discussing how they would carry out a school shooting on a school bus ride home on Feb. 28.

According to police, the three students were talking about what would happen if there was a school shooting at North Tonawanda High School. They also discussed what the plan would be if they did it, how they would do it, and what their specific roles would be.

Police talked to the students’ parents and searched their rooms at home. No guns or any means to carry out an attack were found.

The students involved said they were joking.

The boys involved are 14, 15, and 16. The 16-year-old was arrested March 1 and charged as an adult. He was arraigned the next day and released to his parents under certain guidelines. He will be back in North Tonawanda Court by the end of the month.

The two juveniles were petitioned to family court and charged on Friday morning. They were sent to probation.