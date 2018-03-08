Three North Tonawanda High School students charged with making terroristic threats

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – North Tonawanda Police have confirmed that three North Tonawanda High School students were arrested and charged with making terroristic threats last week after discussing how they would carry out a school shooting on a school bus ride home on Feb. 28.
According to police, the three students were talking about what would happen if there was a school shooting at North Tonawanda High School. They also discussed what the plan would be if they did it, how they would do it, and what their specific roles would be.
Police talked to the students’ parents and searched their rooms at home. No guns or any means to carry out an attack were found.
The students involved said they were joking.
The boys involved are 14, 15, and 16. The 16-year-old was arrested March 1 and charged as an adult. He was arraigned the next day and released to his parents under certain guidelines. He will be back in North Tonawanda Court by the end of the month.
The two juveniles were petitioned to family court and charged on Friday morning. They were sent to probation.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s