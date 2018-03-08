Three students charged with making terroristic threats toward North Tonawanda High School

(WIVB) – Authorities are investigating threats made at two schools in Niagara County.

One was at Lockport High School, the other at North Tonawanda High School.

Three students in North Tonawanda are facing charges. According to North Tonawanda Police, the students, aged 14, 15, and 16, discussed plans of how they would carry out a school shooting, and what their specific roles would be.

“One of the individuals would pull the fire alarm, that individual would then walk out with the student body and faculty as they’re exiting the building for the alarm and that individual would then start shooting some of the people he was walking out with and the other two would then start converging on the others,” said Capt. Thomas Krantz with the North Tonawanda Police Department.

The alleged discussions happened on a school bus ride at the end of February.

Another student overheard the conversation and told a parent.

Police say all of the boys’ parents allowed detectives to search their homes. Nothing was found to indicate they had access to firearms.

All three students are charged with making terroristic threats- and are suspended from school pending a superintendent’s hearing.

“It’s not their intent to actually go through with it to fit this charge, it’s the intent of conveying that message that they know or should know is going to create alarm,” Krantz said.

It’s a mesage that has unfortunately become common in local schools following the Parkland, Fla. shooting- police say a threat was made against Lockport High School on social media Wednesday night.

Although they say the threat was no credible, police say it is still taken seriously like all other threats.