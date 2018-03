North Tonawanda Police are investigating a fatal accident where a 48-year-old woman was killed when her 10-year-old daughter ran over her with her car Thursday night.

Investigators say the accident happened in an alley between 14th and 15th Avenue.

The mother stood outside the car and told her daughter to get in the driver’s seat. Police believe the girl hit the gas too hard, causing her mother to be dragged underneath and killed.

Police are withholding the name of the victim at this time.