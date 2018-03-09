A Georgia sheriff’s deputy had his ex-wife arrested because he didn’t like what she wrote about him on Facebook

Some of her friends chimed in, including Susan Hines, who referred to Corey King as a “POS,” saying, “Give me an hour and check your mailbox. I’ll be GLAD to pick up the slack.”

The ex-husband then filed an incident report and, according to his own admission, requested an arrest warrant because of her “derogatory statements.”

The arrest warrant, as noted in the complaint, said: The “subject did, without a privilege to do so and with intent to defame another, communicate false matter which tends to expose one who is alive to hatred, contempt, or ridicule, and which tends to provoke a breach of peace.”

The next day, a Washington County court magistrate issued warrants for both Anne King and Hines.

The women were charged with “criminal defamation of character,” processed and spent about four hours in jail before posting $1,000 bail.

At their hearing, state-court judge stated there was no basis for the arrest and the case was dropped.

“I don’t even know why we’re here,” the judge said, according to the complaint.

Fast foward to the lawsuit Anne King has now filed. Initially, she also named Washington County as a defendant, but since the case has gone to federal court the county has immunity under the 11th Amendment