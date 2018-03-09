A kindergartner is among many helping collect blankets for Children’s patients

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maddie Howell looks at blankets in a wagon on the 11th floor of Oishei Children’s Hospital. She likes the ones with Elsa and Anna on them; she also likes one with bikes on it.

The five year old from Lancaster helped collect these blankets. She brought 70 to the hospital to drop off for kids who have to stay there long-term. Overall, people around the community helped collect more than 8,000 blankets for admitted patients through Warm Up Western New York. The community collected enough blankets to be able to give one to every patient who is admitted to the hospital.

“I want to be nice,” said Maddie.

Her way of being nice – bringing warm blankets for other children. This is her second year doing this – in lieu of birthday presents, the kindergartner asked for blankets.

“I already have enough toys,” said Maddie. “My friends donated them to me because we had a party and asked them to.”

The five year old plans on collecting both blankets and socks next year.