A kindergartner is among many helping collect blankets for Children’s patients

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Maddie Howell looks at blankets in a wagon on the 11th floor of Oishei Children’s Hospital. She likes the ones with Elsa and Anna on them; she also likes one with bikes on it.

The five year old from Lancaster helped collect these blankets. She brought 70 to the hospital to drop off for kids who have to stay there long-term. Overall, people around the community helped collect more than 8,000 blankets for admitted patients through Warm Up Western New York. The community collected enough blankets to be able to give one to every patient who is admitted to the hospital.

“I want to be nice,” said Maddie.

Her way of being nice – bringing warm blankets for other children. This is her second year doing this – in lieu of birthday presents, the kindergartner asked for blankets.

“I already have enough toys,” said Maddie. “My friends donated them to me because we had a party and asked them to.”

The five year old plans on collecting both blankets and socks next year.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s