Advanced welding facilities open at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Students at Burgard High School are getting a head start on careers in manufacturing.

On Friday, Buffalo school celebrated the grand opening of advanced facilities for students.

Thanks to a $3,2 million state investment, high school students across the state now have new and improved equipment and labs for welding technology, auto technology, and machine tool technology.

There are a shortage of workers in these trades, and these students could be the the ones filling the well-paying jobs in the future.

“Not only do they learn a trade they’re also earning college credits here through Alfred State,” Burgard High School welding teacher Charles Harding said.