After downstate coyote attacks, DEC warns public

NEW YORK (WROC) – After attacks downstate, the DEC has issued its annual guidance to avoid conflicts with coyotes.

Monday, authorities told CBS New York that a coyote, responsible for biting eight people, a dog and some sheep, tested positive for rabies.

The rabid animal was killed when it bit a police officer who in turn shot the coyote.

In a reminder, DEC officials asked residents to avoid the animals.

The agency writes, “With the onset of warmer weather, many of New York’s resident coyotes will set up dens for pups that will arrive this spring. Coyotes are well adapted to suburban and even some urban environments, but for the most part they will avoid contact with people. However, conflicts with people and pets may result as coyotes tend to be territorial around den sites during the spring through mid-summer period as they forage almost constantly to provide food for their young.”

The DEC also issued the following tips:

• Do not feed coyotes and discourage others from doing so.

• Unintentional food sources attract coyotes and other wildlife and increase risks to people and pets.

To reduce risks:

Do not feed pets outside.

Make any garbage inaccessible to coyotes and other animals.

Fence or enclose compost piles so they are not accessible to coyotes.

Eliminate availability of bird seed. Concentrations of birds and rodents that come to feeders can attract coyotes. If you see a coyote near your birdfeeder, clean up waste seed and spillage to remove the attractant.

Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets.

Teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance.

If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior – stand tall and hold arms out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms, and throw sticks and stones.

Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise all outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable to coyotes.

Fenced yards may deter coyotes. The fence should be tight to the ground, preferably extending six inches below ground level and taller than four feet.

Remove brush and tall grass from around your home to reduce protective cover for coyotes. Coyotes are typically secretive and like areas where they can hide.

Contact your local police department and DEC regional office for assistance if you notice that coyotes are exhibiting “bold” behaviors and have little or no fear of people. Seeing a coyote occasionally throughout the year is not evidence of bold behavior.

Ask your neighbors to follow these same steps.

