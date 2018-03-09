After impasse, jury resumes work at trial of ex-Cuomo aide

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has deliberated a fifth day without signs of discord revealed earlier in the week.

Jurors at Joseph Percoco’s trial asked for transcripts of testimony but otherwise worked quietly for nearly four hours Thursday.

Short workdays led Manhattan federal Judge Valerie Caproni to say Tuesday that four days of deliberations had really amounted to only two days.

She made the observation after the foreman sent a note saying jurors were divided and set in their positions. She ordered them to continue working.

Prosecutors say Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes from three businessmen who needed the state’s help.

Defense lawyers say no bribes exchanged hands.