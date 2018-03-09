As school safety and gun control debates continue in Albany, WNY lawmakers weigh in

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In the wake of last month’s deadly shooting at a school in Florida, New York State lawmakers say they are taking student safety very seriously.

The Assembly and Senate have each passed separate packages of measures intended to keep students safer.

But, it could be a while before any of those proposals become laws, since lawmakers need to reconcile their differing ideas to move forward.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly’s bills focus more on gun control measures, while the Republican-controlled Senate’s measures focus on funding for school safety initiatives, like putting a school resource officer in every building, paying for door buzzers and cameras, and hiring a mental health services coordinator for schools.

“It’s been met with incredible support from school organizations, from law enforcement organizations, from teachers and various people across the state,” said Sen. Patrick Gallivan (R-59th District) when asked about the Senate’s proposals.

“I voted for each and every one of them. I thought they were great first steps,” said Sen. Tim Kennedy (D-63rd District), “but I think we need to go further. We have to ban bump stocks in New York State, we have to extend background checks, and we have to make sure that if there are individuals that are threatening to hurt themselves or other people in extreme circumstances, that they don’t have accessibility to firearms.”

The measures Sen. Kennedy supports were passed by the Assembly, but haven’t been brought for a vote in the Senate.

Lawmakers from both legislative chambers have to decide moving forward which items they’re willing to compromise on and what, if anything, should be included in the ongoing budget negotiations.

“The funding things should be part of the budget discussion and that’s what our package contemplates. School resource officers cost money.Mental health professionals and mental health services cost money. Assisting with the security of schools and grounds, and technology, that costs money,” Sen. Gallivan said. “So the budget is the place for those things and not necessarily things that could be talked about in a regular legislative session.”

Sen. Kennedy disagrees.

“I believe that now is the time to take action, and we have an opportunity before us to demonstrate that the state legislature in the state of New York is taking these massacres that are happening across this country seriously,” the Buffalo Democrat told News 4, pushing for the gun control measures passed by the Assembly. “It’s a common sense approach to gun safety in the state of New York and we’re going to continue to forge ahead.”

The deadline for budget negotiations is March 31.