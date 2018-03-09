Bonnies top Spiders 83-77, advance to A10 semis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – Despite five points from Atlantic 10 co-player of the year Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 83-77.

The Brown and White were paced by Matt Mobley who scored a game high 29 points. His nine made three-pointers sets a new Atlantic 10 Tournament record.

9 straight points from Mobley to open the 2nd half. Dude just heated up. 🔥🔥🔥 #Bonnies up 41-34 pic.twitter.com/vxsqTf0NXn — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) March 10, 2018

At the half, the Bonnies were tied at 32 with the Spiders as Adams had been held scoreless.

HALF: #Bonnies and Richmond tied at 32 Jaylen Adams hasn't scored! OTH beat writer @JPbutler10 and I recap first half! (And shocking Tyrod trade 🤷🏼‍♀️) pic.twitter.com/cxh25LDn9O — Shannon Shepherd (@shannshep4) March 9, 2018

In the second 20 minutes, St. Bonaventure’s offense started clicking, going 10-for-10 from the field.

With the win St. Bonaventure stretches their unbeaten streak to 13 games.

13 straight wins (ties 1969-70 team) ✔️

25 wins on the year (ties program record) ✔️#Bonnies || #Unfurl pic.twitter.com/sJhz1t5Lfn — Bonnies MBB (@BonniesMBB) March 10, 2018

St. Bonaventure advance to the A10 semifinals where they will face the winner of Davidson vs. St. Louis on Saturday at 3:30. Forward Courtney Stockard chipped in 19 points on the victory but left the second half early with a hamstring injury. His status for Saturday’s game is unknown.