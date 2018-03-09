Bonnies top Spiders 83-77, advance to A10 semis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – Despite five points from Atlantic 10 co-player of the year Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 83-77.
The Brown and White were paced by Matt Mobley who scored a game high 29 points. His nine made three-pointers sets a new Atlantic 10 Tournament record.
At the half, the Bonnies were tied at 32 with the Spiders as Adams had been held scoreless.
In the second 20 minutes, St. Bonaventure’s offense started clicking, going 10-for-10 from the field.
With the win St. Bonaventure stretches their unbeaten streak to 13 games.
St. Bonaventure advance to the A10 semifinals where they will face the winner of Davidson vs. St. Louis on Saturday at 3:30. Forward Courtney Stockard chipped in 19 points on the victory but left the second half early with a hamstring injury. His status for Saturday’s game is unknown.