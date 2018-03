BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some members of the Buffalo Fire Department had to call for help Friday morning after their ladder truck got stuck in a snow bank.

A witness told News 4 the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Wegmans on Amherst Street. It appears trees stopped the truck from rolling into the Scajaquada Creek.

It took two trucks to free it.

News 4 reached out to the Buffalo Fire Department to see if the truck was damaged.