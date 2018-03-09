Buffalo Home Show underway at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This is the place to be to see what’s new, what’s going on and what’s great for an upcoming project you might have,” said Jason Cameron, Home Improvement Expert, TV host and licensed contractor

Celebrity home improvement expert and TV host Jason Cameron is one of several speakers sharing home improvement advice at the Buffalo Home Show.

“A lot of things that people need to start thinking about. The cleaning process, what to do in terms of picking new landscaping, the perennials and the annuals that you choose,” said Cameron.

Now that spring is around the corner, some people are thinking about sprucing up their homes.

Whether you’re trying to remodel or just touch a few things up, “We have over 300 exhibitors, one stop shopping all under one roof. Everything from flooring, kitchen and baths, solar energy companies, home builders, home decor,” said Lisa Gardon, Buffalo Home Show manager.

There’s also do it yourself projects, like backyard bungalows constructed by Erie 1 BOCES career and tech students.

“Little backyard escape, a little staycation if you will. It’s a place to get away from the chaos of work and family and just kind of relax for a little bit,” said Roger Broeker, Erie 1 BOCES building trades instructor.

And for those of you who can’t wait to get outside, there’s a whole space dedicated to the outside of your home.

“When we had the warm up about a week ago our phones started ringing just like clock work and I think anytime there’s that glisten of getting out of the cold weather people just start to think about landscaping,” said Drew Langston, Vice President A-1 Land Care and landscape architect.

The buffalo home show officially kicks off Friday and it lasts through the next two weekends.

For more information about the show go to https://buffalohomeshow.com/