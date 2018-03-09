Bulls power past WMU and into MAC title game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An 18-2 run late in the second half helped propel the UB Women’s Basketball team back to the Mid-American Conference championship game with an 85-53 win over Western Michigan in the semifinals on Friday.

With the win, the Bulls advance to Saturday’s title game against No. 1 seed Central Michigan, who they split with during the regular season.

The showdown will be a re-match of the 2016 championship when the Bulls upset the Chippewas 73-71 in overtime to advance to their first NCAA Tournament.

After only hitting one 3-pointer in the first half, leading 41-32 midway through the third, the Bulls caught fire beyond the arc.

Cierra Dillard splashed home her second triple of the game to give UB a 12-point advantage.

Coming off the bench, Autumn Jones highlighted Buffalo’s momentum shifting run with a rare four point play to put the Bulls up 50-34 with a little less than three minutes to play.

“It was a big, important play,” Dillard said. “Coach preached about defense, she’s a defensiveminded coach, and we know when we get stops and we get out in transition great things happen, so I think we focus a lot on defense.”

After Dillard picked up a steal on the Broncos’ ensuing possession, Jones added a second triple seconds later to give the Bulls a 19 point advantage.

“I think as a team we know each other, so Cierra got the steal. She could have easily took the shot, but she knew that the type of energy I have, she knew that I was going to knock it down and she had confidence in me,” Jones added.

They would lead by 23 at the end of the quarter.

Dillard finished with 17 points and Jones 11 off the bench for UB.

Senior Stephanie Reid chipped in with 12.

But, for this team they know their journey is far from over and they don’t want to leave anything to chance with an opportunity to head to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

“When we didn’t have a chance to get into the NIT or any postseason (last year) Coach preached about that this is where our season starts,” Dillard added. “So we started this in June and being able to play for a phenomenal woman like Coach Jack is unbelievable. Just playing in the MAC championship is just icing on the cake.”

“We understand, it’s been a oneteam conference for many years,” Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack added.

“I think we’ve made that change now, but it’s important that we understand there’s still a possibility, and if you allow that to happen two years in a row, shame on you. So what we’re trying to do is keep our destiny in our own hands.”

Tip-off for Saturday’s MAC Championship is set for 11 a.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.