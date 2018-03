ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A bus hit a tree in Orchard Park on Friday morning.

Officials say the bus driver lost control on California Rd. before crossing the yellow line and hitting the tree on the other side of the slippery road.

The driver and their aide were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Eight riders with special needs were on board, but they were not injured. They were taken to another bus.